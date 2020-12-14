MONDAY OUTLOOK
Cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 30’s.
Be alert for some slick spots as we had some light drizzle overnight.
A cool day today and mainly cloudy. Chance for a few sprinkles or flurries today. High in the mid to upper 30’s.
COOLER TONIGHT
Mostly cloudy tonight, with a low in the lower 20’s.
CHILLY BUT DRY TUESDAY, SNOW SHOWERS DEVELOP WEDNESDAY
Partly sunny Tuesday with a high in the lower 30’s.
Mostly cloudy and a low in the mid 20’s Tuesday night.
Lower 30’s and snow showers developing into the afternoon Wednesday.
Light accumulation of a dusting possible.
Upper 20’s with a chance for a few snow showers Wednesday night.
WARMING UP LATE WEEK
Isolated snow shower Thursday, with a high in the mid 30’s.
Upper 20’s Thursday night and mostly cloudy.
Mostly cloudy and a high in the mid to upper 30’s Friday.
Upper 20’s Friday night and mostly cloudy.
WINTRY MIX CHANCE SUNDAY
Cloudy and a bit warmer Saturday, high in the lower 40’s.
Lower 30’s Saturday night, with cloudy skies.
Upper 30’s with scattered rain or snow showers Sunday.
Lower 30’s Sunday night, with a few flurries or snow showers.
High in the lower 40’s Monday with a chance for a rain or snow shower.
Cloudy with isolated sprinkles Monday
Watching track of storm for snow Wednesday afternoon
