Cloudy with early drizzle & fog Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Patchy fog and mist this morning. Small risk for drizzle this morning. Roads are damp. Air temperature in the mid 30’s. Road temperatures in the mid to upper 30’s. Mainly cloudy skies today. High in the low to mid 40’s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight, low around 30°.

WARMER WITH RAIN DEVELOPING THURSDAY

Warmer Thursday, with morning clouds and sun. Increasing clouds with scattered rain into the afternoon. High in the lower 50’s. Rain likely Thursday night, low in the mid 30’s.

FALLING TEMPS FRIDAY AFTERNON

Rain likely early Friday. Becoming cloudy into the afternoon. Falling temperatures through the day. Early morning high in the mid to upper 40’s. Partly to mostly cloudy and much colder Friday night. Low in the mid to upper 20’s.



COOL WEEKEND WITH FLURRIES OR LIGHT RAIN

A chance for rain or snow at times Saturday, high around 40°. Saturday night low around 30°. Mostly cloudy with a chance for flurries. Early flurries Sunday, with decreasing clouds into the afternoon. High around 40° Sunday. Chilly and partly cloudy Sunday night, low in the mid to upper 20’s.

WARMING NEXT WEEK

Warming trend into the week, with a high in the mid 40’s. Mostly sunny Monday. Partly cloudy and a low in the lower 30’s into Tuesday morning. Partly sunny Tuesday, high in the lower 50’s. Mild Tuesday night, with a low in the upper 30’s. Warm for Wednesday, with showers developing into the afternoon. High in the upper 50’s!