Cloudy today with snow showers late tonight

TUESDAY OULTOOK

Colder this morning, we’re in the mid to upper 20’s around the Valley. Mainly cloudy skies this morning and light breezes.

Mostly cloudy skies Tuesday, with a high in the lower 40’s.



SNOW SHOWERS TONIGHT AND EARLY WEDNESDAY

Chance for snow showers into the evening Tuesday night as an Alberta Clipper moves quickly through the Great Lakes. Winds pickup tonight, with gusts up to 20 mph to 25 mph by Daybreak.

POTENTIAL FOR SQUALLS AND WHITE-OUT CONDITIONS

Snow Showers and squalls could drop visibility to near zero where snow bands develop Wednesday morning. Low in the mid 20’s. Early snow shower chance Wednesday, with mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. High only in the upper 20’s.



WARMING TREND THURSDAY AND SOGGY WEEKEND

Partly cloudy and chilly into Thursday morning, low in the upper teens. Mostly cloudy and the beginning of a warming trend starts Thursday. High in the low 40’s.

RAIN STARTS UP LATE THURSDAY INTO FRIDAY

Rain starts up after midnight Thursday night. Low in the mid to upper 30’s. Gulf of Mexico moisture will bring a risk for heavy rain into Friday, continuing for much of the weekend.

Warm with rain Friday, high in the upper 50’s. Friday night low in the mid 40’s with rain. Saturday, continued showers and a high in the mid 50’s. Saturday night low in the mid 30’s with rain and rain or snow mix close to Sunday morning.



COLDER SUNDAY

Snow showers possible for Sunday, cooler, with a high in the mid 30’s. Low around 30° into Monday morning.

WARMING UP AGAIN MONDAY

Mostly cloudy for Monday, with a high in the mid 40’s. Cloudy and a low around 30° into Tuesday. Rain or snow shower chance for Tuesday, high in the lower 40’s.