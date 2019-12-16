Cloudy today ahead of Winter Advisories tonight & Tuesday

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Some light snow fell overnight. Accumulations are light, around an inch or less. Be alert for some icy patches, especially around bridges and overpasses. Temperatures in the upper 20’s. Cloudy today. High in the mid 30’s.



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY TONIGHT AND TUESDAY

Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect this evening, lasting until tomorrow early afternoon. An area of low pressure will track through Pittsburgh later tonight. This storm will draw cooler air into it bringing snow showers tonight. As warmer air tries to push North, the snow could mix or change to freezing rain. This could cause a glaze of black ice on untreated surfaces.

1″-3″ of snow is possible with a layer of glaze underneath. Low tonight in the upper 20’s.

BLUSTERY WITH MORNING SNOW SHOWERS TUESDAY

Snow showers likely early Tuesday, with light accumulation. High in the mid 30’s. Gusty winds up to 20mph will make it feel colder.



COLDER MID-WEEK

Colder into Tuesday night, low in the upper teens. Mid to upper 20’s for Wednesday with a few flurries possible. Mainly clear and cold for Wednesday night, low in the middle teens. Mostly sunny Thursday with a high in the upper 20’s. Lower 20’s into Friday morning. Mostly cloudy Friday, with a high in the mid to upper 30’s. Mid 20’s and mostly cloudy into Saturday morning.



WARMER & DRY WEEKEND

Upper 30’s for Saturday and partly sunny. Mid to upper 20’s for Saturday night, mainly cloudy. Mostly sunny and lower 40’s for Sunday. Upper 20’s Sunday night and partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance for snow showers Monday, high in the upper 30’s.