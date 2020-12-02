WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK
Secondary roads, will still be slick. Most major highways are looking clear.
Temperatures in the upper 20’s. Cloudy skies this morning with chance for flurries.
High today in the mid 30’s. Partly sunny skies into the afternoon.
CHILLY TONIGHT
Low in the lower 20’s and partly cloudy tonight.
NICE WEATHER THURSDAY AND WINTRY MIX FRIDAY
Scattered clouds and high in the mid 30’s for Thursday..
Scattered clouds and a low around 30° into Thursday night.
Increasing clouds Friday with a chance for a rain/snow shower. High around 40°.
Mainly cloudy Friday night and a low around 30°.
WINTRY MIX SATURDAY WITH FREEZING RAIN CHANCE EARLY
Chance for isolated freezing rain, rain or snow showers early Saturday. Becoming
all rain into the afternoon. High around 40° Saturday.
Saturday night low in the mid to upper 20’s with a chance for flurries
WINTRY MIX CHANCE SUNDAY
Sunday mostly cloudy and a slight rain or snow shower. High in the mid 30’s.
Cloudy to partly sunny Wednesday
Slightly warmer today and Thursday
