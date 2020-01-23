Cloudy Thursday, a little warmer

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Not as cold this morning, temperatures in the upper teens to lower 20’s. Warming trend continues Thursday, with a high around 40° with mostly cloudy skies. Low in the lower 20’s into Friday morning.

MIX TO RAIN FOR FRIDAY

Increasing clouds light snow possible early morning Friday. A snow/rain mix will be possible into mid morning. Rain likely into the afternoon, with temperatures in the lower 40’s.



MIX FOR THE WEEKEND

Low in the lower 30’s Friday night with rain/snow mix likely. Colder into Saturday, with rain or snow showers likely. High in the mid to upper 30’s. Low in the mid 20’s into Sunday morning. Chance for a rain/snow mix. Highs in the mid 30’s.



LIGHT SNOW CHANCE SUNDAY NIGHT AND EARLY MONDAY

Lower 20’s with a chance for snow showers Sunday night.



NEXT WEEK

Mid 30’s on Monday, with a slight chance for light snow or flurries early morning. Mainly cloudy. Monday night low in the upper 20’s.

Partly sunny for Tuesday, with a chance for light snow/rain. High near 40°. Upper 20’s again for Tuesday night.

Scattered clouds for Wednesday and warmer, with a high in the lower 40’s.

Cloudy with a chance for rain/snow mix Thursday, high around 40°.