Cloudy skies for Friday

FRIDAY OUTLOOK
Cloudy this morning, temperatures in the mid 30’s.
Cloudy today with a few sprinkles this afternoon. High in the lower 40’s.
SLIGHT RAIN/SNOW SHOWER CHANCE
Slight chance for light rain of light snow tonight, with a low in the lower 30’s.
ISOLATED LIGHT SNOW BUT MAINLY CLOUDY THIS WEEKEND
Mostly cloudy with isolated light rain or snow shower at times. High in the mid to upper
30’s.
Chilly Saturday night, with temperatures in the upper 20’s. Chance for isolated snow showers.
Mid 30’s Sunday with cloudy skies and isolated snow showers.
Cold into Monday morning, with a low in the low to mid 20’s and a few flurries.
COLD MONDAY, BUT WARMING UP
Partly sunny with isolated snow shower chance Monday. Cold with a high only in the lower
30’s. Mid 20’s Monday night and a few flurries.
Mid 30’s and mostly cloudy for Tuesday.
Mid to upper 20’s and cloudy Tuesday night.
Upper 30’s and sunshine and clouds
for Wednesday.
Lower 30’s Wednesday night and partly to mostly cloudy.
MIX CHANCE THURSDAY, SEASONAL FRIDAY
Chance for light rain or snow Thursday, mainly cloudy. High in the lower 40’s. Partly cloudy and a low in the lower 30’s Thursday night. Low to mid 40’s Friday with sunshine and clouds.
