Cloudy, cool but dry weather on your Sunday

Next week starts out mild but rain is in the forecast as we approach Thanksgiving

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Rain showers tapering off tonight … lows in the low 30s
— Light rain or rain/snow mix early Sunday morning … then mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the mid 40s
— Mostly cloudy and mild Monday … highs near 50
— Partly sunny and a bit warmer Tuesday … highs in the mid 50s
— Rain likely Wednesday but mild … highs in the mid 50s
— Morning lake effect snow showers possible Thanksgiving … then cloudy, cool and dry … highs near 40
— Partly sunny and cool for Black Friday … highs in the upper 30s
— More rain for next weekend and milder … highs in the upper 40s next Saturday

