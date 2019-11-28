Cloudy, cool but dry for your Black Friday

Rain and a wintry mix in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 20s
— Cloudy and cool for Black Friday … highs in the upper 30s
— Rain develops in the afternoon Saturday with a wintry mix possible into Sunday morning … highs near 40
— A wintry mix changes back to rain showers … milder for Sunday with a high in the low 50s
— Lake effect rain and snow showers Monday … highs in the low 40s
— Cooler and mostly cloudy for Tuesday … highs in the upper 30s
— Rain possible for Wednesday … highs near 40
— Partly sunny and a bit milder next Thursday … highs in the mid 40s