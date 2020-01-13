Cloudy but mild for Monday

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly cloudy skies this morning and for the day ahead. Some breaks for sunshine at times. Temperatures in the low to mid 30’s this morning. Unseasonably warm weather for this afternoon, high in the upper 40’s.

Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the lower 30’s tonight.

WARMER FOR TUESDAY

Slight chance for a passing shower Tuesday, but mainly partly sunny. High in the lower 50’s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a low around 30° into Wednesday morning.



WINTRY MIX WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high around 50°. A wintry mix of rain and snow for Wednesday night, low in the upper 20’s.



COOLER THURSDAY

Slight chance for a few flurries or sprinkles in the morning Thursday. Becoming mostly sunny and colder Thursday, high in the upper 30’s. Partly cloudy and a low in the mid to upper 20’s for Thursday night.



MORE LIKE WINTER FOR FRIDAY

Seasonal temperatures in the lower 30’s for Friday with a chance for a wintry mix of rain or snow. Rain showers likely Friday night, with a low in the lower 30’s.



DAMP FOR SATURDAY, COOLING INTO SUNDAY

Rain showers likely Saturday and warmer, high in the upper 40’s. Colder into Saturday night, with a rain/snow mix changing to snow showers. Low in the middle teens. Snow showers likely Sunday with a high in the upper 20’s. Chance for snow showers Sunday night, low in the lower teens. Mostly cloudy with a chance for a few snow showers. High in the mid 20’s.