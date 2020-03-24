Cloudy but a bit warmer Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Cloudy skies and cooler this morning, temperatures in the low to mid 30’s. Clouds today with breaks for sunshine at times. High today 50°.



RAIN CHANCE OVERNIGHT AND WEDNESDAY

Cloudy tonight with rain developing late overnight. Low around 40°. Expect early morning rain tomorrow, with less likely chances into the afternoon. High around 50°. Mostly to partly cloudy Wednesday night, low in the mid 30’s.



BRIEF SHOWER OR STORM POSSIBLE THURSDAY

Sunshine and clouds Thursday, with a brief shower or weak storm possible mid morning. High in the lower 60’s. Slight chance for a shower late day. Rain likely Thursday night, low in the

lower 40’s.



AFTERNOON SHOWERS FRIDAY, DAMP PATTERN FOR MUCH OF THE WEEKEND

Scattered showers and possible storms Friday, high in the mid to upper 50’s. Showers likely Friday night, low in the mid to upper 40’s. Scattered showers likely Saturday and Saturday night. High Saturday around 60°. Low Saturday night in the lower 40’s. Cloudy Sunday with a chance for a few isolated showers. High in the upper 50’s.



COOLER SUNDAY NIGHT

Cooling Sunday night, low in the lower 30’s and a shower chance.

Partly sunny Monday, high around 50°. Partly cloudy and chilly Monday night, low in the lower 30’s.

Partly sunny and a bit warmer Tuesday, high in the mid 50’s.