Cloudy, breezy and chilly today, but warmer temps will arrive for the weekend.

Cloudy, breezy and chilly for your Thursday. Highs will only be around 50 degrees. This is well below our normal high for this time of the year. Clouds remain tonight along with the breezy winds, especially early this evening. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s.

Drier air works into the Valley on Friday, but the cool temperatures remain. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 50s with a mix of sun and clouds.

A warming trend will continue for the weekend. Highs will be in the mid 60s on Saturday and reach the upper 60s on Sunday.