Cloudy and warmer Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Warmer this morning, with temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s. Cloudy with sunshine at times. A warmer high in the low 80’s. Slight chance for a shower late afternoon.



SHOWERS TONIGHT AND MUGGY

Showers and storms develop tonight, low in the mid to upper 60’s.



DAMP WEATHER FOR WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY

While not an all-day rain..we’ll have occasional showers and isolated thunderstorms tomorrow.

High in the lower 80’s.

Chance for showers and storms Wednesday night, with a low in the lower 60’s.



A FEW STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE THURSDAY

Isolated showers and storms for Thursday. Risk is low, but we could see a few strong to severe storms. High in the lower 80’s.

Upper 50’s for Thursday night, low in the upper 50’s with isolated shower or storm chance.



COOL AND DRY STRETCH STARTS FRIDAY

Cooler and partly sunny Friday, with a high in the mid 70’s.

Cooler and less humid into Saturday morning, with a low in the lower 50’s.

Mid to upper 70’s and mostly sunny for Saturday.

Lower 50’s for Saturday night, with partly cloudy skies.



WARMER SUNDAY WITH ISOLATED STORMS FOR LABOR DAY

Partly cloudy and lower 80’s for Sunday.

Mid 50’s Sunday night and partly cloudy.

Isolated storms for Labor day. High in the mid 70’s.



FALL-LIKE TEMPERATURES INTO TUESDAY

Cool into Tuesday morning, with a low around 50°. Chilly 70° for Tuesday, with mainly cloudy skies and a few isolated showers possible.