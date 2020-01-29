Cloudy and seasonal Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Be alert for icy patches this morning. Overall the roads are wet, but some municipalities may not have treated roads. Side streets mainly could be slick. Temperatures in the mid to upper 20’s this morning. Chance for early morning flurries. Mostly cloudy today, with a high in the lower 30’s. Chilly and cloudy Wednesday night, low around 20°.



THE REST OF THE WEEK

A bit warmer Thursday, high in the mid to upper 30’s and partly sunny. Mostly cloudy Thursday night, with a low in the lower 20’s. Partly sunny Friday, with a high in the mid to upper 30’s. Cloudy Friday night, low in the mid to upper 20’s.



WEEKEND MIX TO SNOW SHOWERS

Mostly cloudy with isolated snow/rain mix on Saturday. It looks to start as light snow in the morning, then mixing and changing to rain into the afternoon. High in the upper 30’s.

Chance for snow showers into Saturday night, low in the mid to upper 20’s.

High in the mid 30’s for Sunday with isolated light snow chance early morning.



MILD START TO THE WEEK

Low in the low 30’s into Monday morning. Scattered clouds Monday, high around 50°. Low in the mid to upper 30’s Monday night and cloudy.

Tuesday will be mild, with highs in the lower 50’s and isolated rain showers.

Upper 30’s into Wednesday morning. Temperatures start in the upper 30’s early Wednesday, but fall through the afternoon. Scattered rain/snow showers and mostly cloudy