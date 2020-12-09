WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK
Cloudy this morning with flurries possible. Temperatures in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.
Cloudy today with a high near 40°.
CLOUDS TO PARTLY CLOUDY OVERNIGHT
Mostly cloudy tonight with decreasing clouds toward Daybreak. Low in the upper 20’s.
WARMING THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Mostly sunny and warmer for Thursday, with a high in the low to mid 40’s.
Partly cloudy and a low in the lower 30’s Thursday night.
Partly sunny and high in the lower 50’s for Friday.
Mild Friday night, with cloudy skies. Low in the upper 30’s.
RAIN DEVELOPING SATURDAY, CONTINUED MILD
Lower 50’s and cloudy skies Saturday with rain developing into the afternoon.
Isolated showers Saturday night, with a mild low in the mid to upper 40’s.
FALLING TEMPERATURES AND RAIN LIKELY SUNDAY
Scattered showers Sunday as a cold front sweeps through the Valley.
Temperatures start in the mid to upper 40’s, but will fall through the afternoon into the upper 30’s.
Isolated showers Sunday night with change to snow showers. Colder, with a low around 30°.
COOLER AND MAINLY CLOUDY FOR MONDAY AND TUESDAY
Mostly cloudy Monday and colder, with a high in the mid to upper 30’s.
Upper 20’s and cloudy Monday night. Cloudy with a high in the
mid to upper 30’s Tuesday. Upper 20’s Tuesday night and cloudy. Mid to upper 30’s Wednesday with a slight chance for a few late day snow showers.
Cloudy and seasonal for Wednesday
Warming up Thursday and Friday
