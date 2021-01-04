MONDAY OUTLOOK
Cloudy skies and temperatures around 30°. Slight chance for sprinkles or flurries for Monday.
High in the mid 30’s.
Cloudy tonight with a chance for a few snow showers. Low in the upper 20’s.
FLURRIES POSSIBLE TUESDAY
Cloudy Tuesday with a slight chance for sprinkles or flurries. High in the mid 30’s.
Chance for snow showers Tuesday night, with a low in the upper 20’s.
ISOLATED WINTRY MIX CHANCE EARLY WEDNESDAY
Chance for snow Wednesday morning, possibly mixing with light rain
into the afternoon then ending. High in the mid to upper 30’s.
Cloudy skies Wednesday night, with a low in the upper 20’s.
QUIET WEATHER FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE PERIOD
Thursday high in the mid 30’s and cloudy.
Mostly cloudy and a low in the mid 20’s Thursday night.
Friday cloudy, with a high in the mid 30’s.
Friday night low in the mid 20’s and cloudy.
COOL AND CLOUDY THIS WEEKEND
Partly sunny Saturday and a high in the low to mid 30’s.
Mostly cloudy and a low in the low to mid 20’s Saturday night.
Mostly cloudy and a high in the mid 30’s Sunday.
Cloudy and quiet weather for Monday
Quiet and slightly warmer than average for the week
MONDAY OUTLOOK