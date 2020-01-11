Cloudy and much cooler for your Sunday

Temperatures will rebound nicely for the first half of next week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Rain likely tonight and windy … gusts of 30-50 mph … lows in the low 30s
— Cloudy and much cooler Sunday … temps nearly steady all day in the low and mid 30s
— Warming up Monday … partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s
— Milder weather continues Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 50s
— Chances for rain showers Wednesday and snow showers Thursday
— Seasonable temps for Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 30s
— More rain or snow is also possible for next weekend