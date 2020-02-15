Cloudy and milder to wrap up the weekend

The warming trend continues for the first few days of next week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Mostly cloudy tonight…a brief period of light snow possible with little to no accumulation…lows near 30
— Cloudy Sunday with a small chance for an isolated flurry…highs in the upper 30s
— Partly sunny Monday…highs near 40
— Rain likely Tuesday and milder with highs in the upper 40s
— Cooler with fair weather for the rest of next week with highs in the mid 30s Wednesday, mid 20s Thursday and mid 30s Friday
— Fair weather continues into next weekend with highs in the low and mid 40s next Saturday and next Sunday