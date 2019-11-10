Cloudy and milder for your Sunday with a stray shower

Home

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Snow is back in the forecast Monday evening and Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Cloudy and slowly rising temps tonight … lows in the mid 30s and rising into the upper 30s by morning
— Cloudy and milder Sunday with a stray rain shower possible … a midday high in the upper 40s then falling into the low 40s in the afternoon
— Cloudy with afternoon rain showers Monday … an early-day high in the upper 30s
— Rain showers turn into snow Monday evening … the snow will last into Wednesday morning
— Cold for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 20s
— Milder and mostly sunny for the end of the week with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 Thursday through Satursday

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com