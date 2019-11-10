Cloudy and milder for your Sunday with a stray shower

Snow is back in the forecast Monday evening and Tuesday
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Cloudy and slowly rising temps tonight … lows in the mid 30s and rising into the upper 30s by morning
— Cloudy and milder Sunday with a stray rain shower possible … a midday high in the upper 40s then falling into the low 40s in the afternoon
— Cloudy with afternoon rain showers Monday … an early-day high in the upper 30s
— Rain showers turn into snow Monday evening … the snow will last into Wednesday morning
— Cold for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 20s
— Milder and mostly sunny for the end of the week with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 Thursday through Satursday