Cloudy and mild weather for Thursday

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Patchy fog and temperatures in the mid 30’s this morning. Mostly cloudy today and continued mild, with a high in the mid 50’s.



SPRINKLE OR LIGHT RAIN TONIGHT

Cloudy tonight with a chance for light rain. Patchy fog and temperatures in the low 40’s.



CONTINUED MILD THIS WEEKEND

Isolated sprinkles or a light shower possible Friday, with a high in the mid 50’s.

Colder into Saturday morning, with a low in the low to mid 30’s. Partly sunny and a high in the lower 50’s for Saturday. Lower 40’s and partly cloudy Saturday night.



DAMP SUNDAY BUT MILD

Showers likely and mild for Sunday, with a high in the mid to upper 50’s. Turning colder Sunday night, with a rain to snow mix.



FALLING TEMPS MONDAY AFTERNOON

Rain showers with a late day snow chance Monday. High in the lower 40’s. This will be an early day high. Falling into the mid 30’s into the afternoon.

Lower 30’s into Tuesday morning with a chance for flurries.



CHILLY BUT DRY NEW YEAR’S EVE

Partly sunny and a high around 40° for Tuesday. Partly to mostly cloudy New Year’s Evening, low in the mid to upper 20’s. Mostly sunny and a high in the upper 30’s for the first day of 2020. Upper 20’s Wednesday night into Thursday. High around 40 on Thursday, with a few afternoon showers.