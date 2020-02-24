Cloudy and mild for most of your Monday; rain showers arrive in the evening

The rain then sticks around for the first half of the week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Mostly clear and quiet tonight…lows in the low 30s
— Mostly cloudy and mild Monday…highs in the upper 40s
— Rain showers develop Monday evening…lows in the mid 30s
— Rain and still mild Tuesday…highs in the upper 40s
— Rain showers likely Wednesday…highs in the upper 40s
— Cooler for Thursday with a good chance for snow showers…highs in the mid 30s
— Chilly for Friday with chances for isolated snow showers…highs in the upper 20s
— Still chilly Saturday…highs in the upper 20s
— Mostly sunny next Sunday but still on the cool side with highs in the low and mid 30s