WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Cloudy skies and mid 30’s this morning. A cloudy day Wednesday with a cooler high around 40°.



RAIN AND MILD TEMPERATURES ARRIVE OVERNIGHT

Cloudy tonight with rain developing late and overnight. A half inch to 3/4″ possible.

Low in the mid 30’s.

Rain, likely in the morning. A brief lull in the rain early afternoon. High in the mid 50’s.



EVENING SHOWERS LIKELY TOMORROW NIGHT

Another round of showers and isolated thunderstorms Thursday night.

Windy too, with gusts up to 30-35mph.



RETURN TO JANUARY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Turning colder into Friday morning. Low in the low to mid 30’s.

Rain/snow mix chance with snow showers more likely deep into the afternoon

Friday. High in the mid 30’s.

Snow shower chance and colder Friday night. Light accumulation. Low in the upper 20’s.

Mostly cloudy and seasonal in the low to mid 30’s Saturday.

Mostly cloudy and mid to upper 20’s Saturday night.



SNOW TO MIX ON SUNDAY; LIGHT SNOW MONDAY

Snow shower chance Sunday morning, with a rain/snow mix into the afternoon. High in the upper 30’s.

Rain/snow mix Sunday night, with snow chance late and overnight. Low in the upper 20’s.

Chance of light snow Monday, mostly cloudy and mid 30’s.

Mostly cloudy and upper 20’s Monday night.



DRY TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy and a high in the upper 30’s Tuesday.

Mid to upper 30’s Wednesday, chance for an isolated rain shower.