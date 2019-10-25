Cloudy and cooler Friday

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Clouds around this morning. Temperatures in the low to mid 40’s. A quiet Friday in store, with temperatures in the upper 50’s. There is a small chance we see a few sprinkles or a quick drizzle today with mainly cloudy skies. Mostly cloudy tonight, with temperatures for the football games in the mid 50’s, dropping into the lower 50’s by the end of the games. Cool overnight, with a low in the low to mid 40’s.

STORM TO IMPACT THE AREA THIS WEEKEND

Mostly cloudy for Saturday morning. Rain showers move in early afternoon. High in the mid 50’s. Rain Saturday night, and it will be steady. Up to 1″ to localized areas near 2″. Winds pick up Saturday night, with gusts near 30mph. Temperatures in the upper 40’s into Sunday morning. Morning rain is likely, with a chance for thunderstorms. Shower chance drops into the 30% range for the afternoon. High around 60°. Mostly cloudy Sunday night, low in the mid 40’s.

DRY MONDAY, WARMING TUESDAY

Partly sunny and a high around 60° for Monday. Mid 40’s for Monday night and mostly cloudy. A bit warmer for Tuesday, with a high in the low to mid 60’s and a chance for a few isolated showers. Low of 40° into Wednesday morning.

COOLING AND LIGHT RAIN RISK FOR HALLOWEEN

Cloudy for Wednesday, with showers at times. High in the mid 50’s. Upper 30’s into Thursday morning with a chance for showers. Rain at times Thursday for Halloween day, high in the low to mid 50’s. Things look to dry out in time for trick or treats, chilly with temperatures in the upper 40’s for the early evening. Low in the upper 30’s into Friday morning. Partly sunny Friday, high in the lower 50’s.