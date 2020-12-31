Cloudy and cooler for today

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

We had some light snow overnight. A little over an inch in spots. Roads are slushy with temperatures around 32° this morning. Wind chills in the mid 20’s.

Be alert for some slick spots for early morning travel. Cooler and mostly cloudy today after some High in the mid 30’s.



QUIET WEATHER FOR NEW YEAR’S EVE

Mostly cloudy tonight and chilly. Low in the low to mid 20’s.



ICY ROADS POSSIBLE LATE MORNING FRIDAY

Wintry mix develops after Daybreak Friday. Sleet, freezing rain possible then turning to all rain late morning and afternoon. Rain into the afternoon could be heavy at times. High in the lower 40’s.



SCATTERED RAIN FRIDAY NIGHT, ISOLATED EARLY SATURDAY

Scattered rain showers for Friday night, and a low in the upper 30’s.



WINTRY MIX SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY

Cloudy and mild for Saturday, with a high in the mid to upper 40’s.

Chance for a rain or snow shower for Saturday night, and a low in the low to mid 30’s.

Chance for snow or rain for Sunday, with a high in the upper 30’s.

Mostly cloudy and a low in the lower 30’s Sunday night.



QUIET AND SLIGHTLY ABOVE AVERAGE TEMPS NEXT WEEK

Partly sunny Monday, with a high in the upper 30’s.

Mostly cloudy and a low in the lower 30’s Monday night.

Partly sunny Tuesday with a high around 40°.

Low around 30° and cloudy Tuesday night.

Cloudy Wednesday, with a high in the lower 40’s.