Cloudy and cool Monday

MONDAY OUTLOOK

It’s cloudy with sprinkles or light rain early morning. Temperatures in the low to mid 40’s. High today around 50° with scattered light rain or showers at times.



COOL WITH SHOWER CHANCE TONIGHT AND TUESDAY

Shower chance tonight with cloudy skies and a low in the low to mid 40’s.

Isolated showers and cloudy for Tuesday. High in the upper 40’s.

Mostly cloudy and low in the upper 30’s.



DRY AND WARMER FOR WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny and warmer for Wednesday, with a high in the mid to upper 50’s.

Isolated showers for Wednesday night, with a low in the mid to upper 40’s.



DAMP THURSDAY AHEAD OF COLDER TEMPERATURES

An approaching cold front will bring showers for Thursday. High in the low to mid 50’s.

Scattered showers Thursday night, with a low in the mid to upper 30’s.



SHOWER CHANCE EARLY FRIDAY

Partly sunny with a stray shower for Friday. High around 50°.

Partly cloudy and chilly into Saturday morning. Low in the lower 30’s with patchy frost.



DRY AND CHILLY FOR TRICK OR TREATING

Sunny for Halloween day, high in the lower 50’s. Bundle up your ghosts and goblins if you’re

trick or treating, temperatures in the mid 40’s for early evening. Low in the upper 30’s overnight into Sunday morning.

Don’t forget to fall back one hour Saturday night into Sunday morning for the end of Daylight Saving Time.

Partly sunny Sunday, high in the mid to upper 50’s.