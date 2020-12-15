Cloudy and chilly Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly cloudy skies this morning and chilly. Temperatures in the mid 20’s. Breezy with light winds out of the North will keep us cooler than average today. High only in the lower 30’s today with cloudy skies.

Cloudy tonight, with a low in the mid 20’s.



SNOW DEVELOPING WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON, CONTINUE INTO LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Cloudy skies Wednesday with snow developing into the afternoon. High in the low to mid 30’s.

Accumulation of 1″ to 2″ by mid evening.

Snow showers continue Wednesday night, with additional accumulation of 1″ to 3″,

with the higher end likely in Mercer and Lawrence counties. Low in the mid to upper 20’s.



WINTRY MIX CHANCE THURSDAY

Cloudy Thursday, with isolated light snow showers, with mix of freezing drizzle possible. High in the low to mid 30’s.



DRY FOR END OF THE WEEK

Mostly cloudy Thursday night with a low in the upper 20’s.

Cloudy with some sunny breaks Friday, with a high in the mid 30’s.

Mid to upper 20’s and cloudy skies Friday night.



WARMING UP SLIGHTLY THIS WEEKEND

A push of slightly warmer air moves in for Saturday. High in the upper 30’s and mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a sprinkle or flurry.

Low Saturday night in the lower 30’s.

Upper 30’s Sunday with cloudy skies.

Cloudy and a low in the upper 20’s Sunday night.

Partly sunny and a high in the lower 40’s Monday.

Lower 30’s and mostly cloudy Monday night.

Chance for a few rain or snow showers Tuesday with a high in the upper 30’s.