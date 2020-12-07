MONDAY OUTLOOK
Cloudy skies and cool, temperatures in the upper 20’s. Cloudy today, with a few flurries or an isolated snow shower chance. High in the lower 30’s.
ISOLATED SNOW SHOWER TONIGHT
Chance for an isolated snow shower tonight, with a low in the mid to upper 20’s.
GRADUALLY WARMING THIS WEEK
Mostly cloudy to Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high in the mid 30’s.
Mid to upper 20’s Tuesday night.
Partly sunny and high in the lower 40’s Wednesday.
Lower 30’s Wednesday night. Warming into the mid 40’s on Thursday
and mostly sunny skies. Lower 30’s Thursday night and partly cloudy skies.
INTO THE 50’s FOR FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Mild Friday with a high in the lower 50’s and partly sunny. Mostly cloudy skies
Friday night and mild, low in the lower 40’s. Lower 50’s with rain showers likely for Saturday.
Colder into Saturday night and rain turning to snow showers. Low
in the low to mid 30’s.
COLDER END OF THE WEEKEND AND MONDAY
Colder Sunday, with a high in the mid to upper 30’s.
Cloudy with isolated snow shower chance Sunday. High in the mid to upper 30’s.
Isolated snow shower Sunday night and a low in the mid 20’s.
Monday mostly cloudy and a few isolated snow showers. High around 30°.
Cloudy and chilly Monday
Major warming trend late week
MONDAY OUTLOOK