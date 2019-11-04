Cloudy and breezy Monday

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 30’s. Mainly cloudy for Monday, with a high in the lower 50’s. Slight chance for a sprinkle and breezy today. Wind gusts from 20-25 mph possible. Chance for rain into the late evening hours Monday night. Low around 40°.

TUESDAY RAIN RISK TURNING SUNNY

Chance for rain, mainly in the morning Tuesday. Partly to mostly sunny into the afternoon. High around 50°. Cooler into Wednesday morning. Low around 30°.

LEAF-RAKING WEATHER WEDNESDAY

Mainly sunny on Wednesday, with a high around 50°. Low around 30° into Thursday morning.

COLDER AIR ARRIVES WITH SNOW SHOWER RISK INTO FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy breezy with snow showers changing to a rain or snow mix possible for Thursday. High in the lower 40’s. Rain or snow mix changing to scattered flurries or light snow showers into the evening Thursday. Low in the mid 20’s.

UNSEASONABLY COLD FRIDAY

Chilly Friday, with a chance for mainly morning snow showers. High in the upper 30’s. Partly cloudy and a low in the mid 20’s into Saturday morning.

CHILLY BUT NICE FOR THE WEEKEND

Partly sunny Saturday, with a chilly high in the lower 40’s. Mostly cloudy and a low in the upper 20’s into Sunday morning. Mostly cloudy Sunday, with a high in the upper 40’s.