Cloudy after early morning rain Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK
Rain likely early this morning. Temperatures in the lower 40’s. Rain will move East of the area by late morning at the latest. High today in the mid 50’s.
MAINLY DRY TONIGHT AND MUCH OF THURSDAY
Mostly to partly cloudy Wednesday night, low in the mid 30’s.
Sunshine and clouds Thursday, high in the lower 60’s. Slight chance for a shower late day. Rain likely Thursday night, low in the lower 40’s.
DAMP FOR FRIDAY AND MUCH OF THE WEEKEND
Scattered showers and possible storms Friday, high in the mid to upper 50’s. Showers likely Friday night, low in the mid to upper 40’s. Scattered showers likely Saturday and Saturday night. High Saturday around 60°. Low Saturday night in the lower 40’s. Cloudy Sunday with a chance for a few isolated showers. High in the lower 60’s.
COOLING INTO MONDAY
Cooling Sunday night, low in the lower 30’s and a shower chance. Partly sunny Monday, high around 50°. Partly cloudy and chilly Monday night, low in the lower 30’s. Partly sunny and a bit warmer Tuesday, high in the mid 50’s.
