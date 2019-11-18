Clouds with some afternoon sun Monday

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Cloudy skies for this morning. We’re picking up some light rain on radar, but much of this is evaporating before making it to the surface. Temperatures in the low to mid 30’s. Cloudy with skies becoming partly sunny into the afternoon. High in the upper 40’s. Increasing clouds tonight.

SLIGHT RAIN/SNOW CHANCE TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy Tuesday with a slight chance for afternoon light rain. High in the lower 40’s. Cloudy Tuesday night with a chance for light rain mixing with light snow into the late evening. Low in the low to mid 30’s.

QUIET WEATHER WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny for Wednesday, high in the mid 40’s. Mostly cloudy Wednesday night, with a low in the low to mid 30’s.

WARMER BUT DAMP THURSDAY

A push of moisture and warmer air for Thursday. High in the lower 50’s and rain likely. Rain showers likely Thursday night. Low in the mid to upper 30’s.

COOLING INTO THE WEEKEND

Colder for Friday, with a chance for a snow to rain mix, mainly in the morning. High in the mid 40’s. Colder Friday night and into Saturday morning. Low in the upper 20’s. Saturday we’ll have a chance for showers. High in the lower 40’s. Rain to snow shower chance Saturday night, low in the lower 30’s. Cloudy with a snow or rain chance and a high in the lower 40’s. Low to mid 30’s into Monday morning. Mostly cloudy Monday, high in the mid 40’s.