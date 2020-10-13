Clouds to sunshine for Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK
Wet roads and patchy fog this morning. Temperatures in the mid 50’s. Clouds giving way to sunshine and a cooler high in the low to mid 60’s.
COOLER TONIGHT
Mostly clear and cool tonight, with a low in the mid 40’s.
NICE WEDNESDAY, AFTERNOON RAIN THURSDAY
Mid to upper 60’s for a seasonal Wednesday. Mostly to partly sunny skies.
Wednesday night low in the upper 40’s.
Upper 60’s Thursday with cloudy skies giving way to afternoon rain showers.
Lower 40’s with a shower chance for a shower Thursday night.
COOLING FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Cooler with an isolated shower chance and cloudy Friday. High in the low to mid 50’s.
Clear and chilly Friday night, with a low in the mid to upper 30’s.
Partly sunny on Saturday with a high in the low to mid 50’s.
Saturday night low in the low to mid 40’s.
WARMER WITH SHOWER CHANCE SUNDAY
Sunshine and clouds with an isolated shower Sunday. High in the upper 50’s.
Shower chance Sunday night, with a low around 40°.
COOLER MONDAY WITH WARMER TEMPS TUESDAY
Low to mid 50’s and a shower chance for Monday. Upper 30’s Monday night, with an isolated shower. Warming into Tuesday, with a chance for a few showers. High around 60°.
