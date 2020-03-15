Clouds on the increase but staying mild for your Monday

Rain showers arrive after sunset Monday evening
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Clear skies but a little chilly tonight … lows in the upper 20s
— Increasing clouds and still mild Monday … highs in the upper 40s
— Morning showers Tuesday then becoming mostly sunny … highs in the low 50s
— Mostly sunny to start Wednesday with increasing clouds and afternoon showers … highs in the low 50s
— Rain showers likely and warm Thursday with highs in the mid 60s
— Rain likely and warm again Friday with highs in the upper 60s
— Cooler but with plenty of sunshine next weekend with highs in the low 40s next Saturday and next Sunday