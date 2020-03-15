Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: DeWine plans 2 p.m. press conference
Closings and delays
There are currently 148 active closings. Click for more details.

Clouds on the increase but staying mild for your Monday

Home
Posted: / Updated:

Rain showers arrive after sunset Monday evening

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Clear skies but a little chilly tonight … lows in the upper 20s
— Increasing clouds and still mild Monday … highs in the upper 40s
— Morning showers Tuesday then becoming mostly sunny … highs in the low 50s
— Mostly sunny to start Wednesday with increasing clouds and afternoon showers … highs in the low 50s
— Rain showers likely and warm Thursday with highs in the mid 60s
— Rain likely and warm again Friday with highs in the upper 60s
— Cooler but with plenty of sunshine next weekend with highs in the low 40s next Saturday and next Sunday

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com