(WYTV)- From the website Mental Floss we found these slang terms about our large neighbor to the north, Cleveland.

We thought we’d pass some along to you.

East of downtown, Interstate 90 makes a 90-degree right turn with flashing lights and rumble strips, it’s Dead Man’s Curve.

Because of its large eastern European heritage, Clevelanders celebrate Dyngus Day, a Polish festival held the Monday after Easter.

The Cuyahoga River runs through the city of Cleveland, and forms the dividing line in the region’s culture, a rivalry: The East Side is older and more refined, or at least is was and the West Side is newer, more expansive and more blue-collar.

Clevelanders celebrate a Catholic holy day in August with a weekend street festival in the city’s Little Italy, it’s called The Feast.

You can visit the Flats on the banks of the Cuyahoga River, a trendy site with bars, restaurants, and live music.

Many people in Cleveland remember Ghoulardi, the TV name for Ernie Anderson who hosted late night horror movies. “Hoolihan” and “Big Chuck” replaced him, Li’l Jon later replaced Hollihan.

The Islands is a generic term Clevelanders use for the Lake Erie Islands, a popular summer day trip or vacation destination, Put-in-Bay especially.

Jacobs Field is the former name for the ballpark that’s home to the Guardians….it’s Progressive Field today but locals still refer to it as the Jake.

The Cavaliers play at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, but to people over 30, it’s still the Q for its previous name, Quicken Loans Arena, those over 40 may call it the Gund after its original name, Gund Arena.

Every city with major league sports has at least one game where everyone claims they were there.

In Cleveland, it’s the perfect game thrown by Len Barker on May 15, 1981. Actual attendance: 7290.

The Muni Lot is one of the most venerable tailgating spots before Browns games..it’s on Marginal Road, just east of downtown.

If there’s an East Coast and a West Coast, then Cleveland is the North Coast.

If there’s one dish that sums up Cleveland, it’s the Polish Boy—a hot dog or kielbasa topped with French fries, cole slaw, and barbecue sauce…it goes back to the 1940s.

And your Tree Lawn is that strip of grass between the sidewalk and street…closer to us, it’s the devil strip.