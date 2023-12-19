(WYTV)- Chutes and Ladders is a popular board game that children and adults have been playing for generations.

It’s filled with suspense, excitement, and unexpected ups and downs.

We trace the origins of Chutes and Ladders back to ancient India. The Indians used it to teach moral values and the idea of karma. In the United Kingdom and some parts of Asia, it is called Snakes and Ladders, the idea is still the same: the snake is a chute, you slide down the snake.

Milton Bradley redesigned the game board in the late 1940s and added colorful illustrations, making it more enjoyable for children and families. Chutes and Ladders is a game of luck, a game of chance rather than skill, it needs no strategic thinking, no dazzling moves.

It’s taught children counting, number recognition, good sportsmanship plus resilience, patience, and the ability to adapt to unexpected outcomes.

In 2015, a group here in Ohio set a world record for the longest continuous game of Chutes and Ladders, 413 hours.

In the digital age, you can now enjoy Chutes and Ladders on your devices and in many languages.