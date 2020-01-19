Closings and delays
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Chilly with scattered snow showers for your Sunday

Home

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The cold weather sticks around for the first half of the week

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Chilly tonight with rain showers changing over to isolated snow showers and lows in the mid teens
— Cloudy, chilly and breezy Sunday with scattered snow showers … highs near 20
— Still cold for your Monday with isolated morning snow flurries … highs in the mid 20s
— Mostly cloudy and chilly Tuesday … highs still in the mid 20s
— A bit milder Wednesday and partly sunny with highs in the mid 30s
— Partly sunny for Thursday … highs near 40
— The next storm arrives Friday afternoon with rain likely through Saturday afternoon which may change over to snow … highs in the mid 40s Friday and next Saturday

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com