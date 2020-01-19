Chilly with scattered snow showers for your Sunday

The cold weather sticks around for the first half of the week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Chilly tonight with rain showers changing over to isolated snow showers and lows in the mid teens
— Cloudy, chilly and breezy Sunday with scattered snow showers … highs near 20
— Still cold for your Monday with isolated morning snow flurries … highs in the mid 20s
— Mostly cloudy and chilly Tuesday … highs still in the mid 20s
— A bit milder Wednesday and partly sunny with highs in the mid 30s
— Partly sunny for Thursday … highs near 40
— The next storm arrives Friday afternoon with rain likely through Saturday afternoon which may change over to snow … highs in the mid 40s Friday and next Saturday