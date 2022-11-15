(WYTV)

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

It’s cold this morning, temperatures around 32° with wind chills in the mid 20’s.

Cloudy with snow flurries, mixing with than changing to rain in the afternoon. High around 40°.



EARLY EVENING RAIN TO RAIN/SNOW MIX

Scattered showers tonight, mixing with isolated snow overnight. Low in the lower 30’s.



LAKE-EFFECT SNOW SETTING UP WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy Wednesday, chance for snow or rain shower. High in the upper 30’s.

Isolated snow showers Wednesday night, low around 30°.

Mostly cloudy Thursday with chance for rain or snow showers. High in the upper 30’s.

Chance for lake-effect snow showers Thursday night, low in the low to mid 20’s.



COLDER FOR THE WEEKEND, BUT SOME SUNSHINE

Chance for snow showers Friday, mainly before 2pm. High in the lower 30’s.

Partly cloudy and cold Friday night, low in the upper teens.

Sunshine and clouds but frigid for Saturday, high only around 30°.

Partly cloudy and cold Saturday night, slight chance for a snow shower. Low in the lower 20’s.

Mostly sunny and cold Sunday, high in the lower 30’s.

Partly cloudy and lower 20’s Sunday night.



STILL COLDER THAN AVERAGE, BUT WARMING EARLY WEEK

Mostly cloudy and low to mid 30’s for Monday. A few flurries.

Mostly cloudy and low to mid 20’s Monday night.

Partly sunny and lower 40’s Tuesday.