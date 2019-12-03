Chilly with late day snow showers Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Be alert for icy road conditions this morning. A light freezing drizzle has been falling steadily overnight. Air temperatures and road temperatures are around freezing this morning. Be especially careful on elevated roads and bridges, they can form ice before the other roads. Add a few extra minutes for the morning commute.

Freezing drizzle or flurries possible very early. Cloudy with a band of snow showers into the late afternoon toward dusk. High in the mid 30’s. Snow showers possible at times overnight. Little accumulation if any. Low around 30°.

LAKE EFFECT SNOW LIKELY WEDNESDAY

Periods of snow showers Wednesday, with a high in the mid to upper 30’s. Light accumulations are possible where lake effect snow bands develop. 1″ to 2″ possible. Chilly Wednesday night, low in the upper 20’s with isolated snow showers.



EARLY FLURRIES THURSDAY

Upper 30’s on Thursday with flurries early. Mainly cloudy skies. Upper 20’s and mostly cloudy into Friday morning. Partly sunny Friday with a high around 40°. Partly cloudy and cold into Saturday morning, low in the low to mid 20’s.



WARMING TREND LATE WEEKEND

Mostly sunny but cold on Saturday, with a high in the mid 30’s. Partly to mostly cloudy into Sunday, not as cold, low around 30°. Increasing clouds on Sunday and much warmer. High in the mid to upper 40’s. Rain develops into Sunday evening, mild, with a low in the lower 40’s.



WARM RAIN FOR MONDAY

Mild but damp on Monday with rain showers likely. High in the lower 50’s. Colder into Tuesday morning with temperatures in the upper 30’s. Early high in the mid 40’s on Tuesday, but temperatures falling through the day. Chance for rain changing to snow as temperatures start to fall.