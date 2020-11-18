WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK
Cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 30’s. Wind chills in the lower 20’s!
Winter coat weather for today. Decreasing clouds for partly to mostly sunny skies this
afternoon. High in the upper 30’s.
Partly cloudy skies and a low tonight in the lower 30’s.
WARM UP UNDERWAY!
Warmer for Thursday. High in the mid 50’s. Partly sunny skies.
Warmer for Thursday night, with a low in the mid 40’s. Partly cloudy.
Nice weather for Friday, high in the mid 50’s and partly sunny.
Partly cloudy and a low in the lower 40’s for Friday night.
NICE WEEKEND AHEAD
Partly sunny and mild for Saturday, high in the low to mid 50’s. Cloudy Saturday night, low in the lower 40’s. Upper 50’s for Sunday with a slight chance for a passing shower or sprinkle into late day.
DAMP SUNDAY NIGHT AND COOLING MONDAY
Showers likely Sunday night, with a low in the mid to upper 30’s.
Isolated showers and cooler for Monday. High in the lower 50’s.
DRY AND COOLER TUESDAY, SHOWER CHANCE WEDNESDAY
Colder into Tuesday morning, with a low in the lower 30’s and partly cloudy skies.
Mid 40’s for Tuesday and partly sunny.
Low to mid 30’s for Tuesday night and partly cloudy.
Upper 40’s next Wednesday and a slight chance for an isolated shower.
Chilly Wednesday before a warming trend!
Above average temperatures for the end of the week!
