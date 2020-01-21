Chilly Tuesday with flurries

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Cold this morning. Temperatures in the lower teens with a light breeze. Wind chills in middle single-digits. Light snow, with a dusting of accumulation from overnight. Partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday, with a high in the mid to upper 20’s. Cold into Wednesday, with partly cloudy skies. Low in the lower teens.



WARMER TEMPERATURES AHEAD

Warming into Wednesday, high in the mid 30’s. Partly sunny. Low in the lower 20’s into Thursday morning.

Warming trend continues Thursday, with a high in the lower 40’s and partly sunny skies. Low in the lower 20’s into Friday morning.

Increasing clouds with rain chance late into the afternoon on Friday. Low in the lower 30’s Friday night with rain/snow mix likely.



RAIN/SNOW MIX LIKELY FOR SATURDAY

Colder into Saturday, with rain or snow showers likely. High in the mid to upper 30’s. Low in the mid 20’s into Sunday morning.



ISOLATED SNOW FOR SUNDAY

Mainly cloudy and isolated snow showers for Sunday, High in the low to mid 30’s.



DRY WEATHER TO START THE WORKWEEK

Monday we’ll have partly sunny skies and a high in the lower 30’s.