Chilly today with sun & clouds

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Chilly this morning with temperatures in the upper teens to lower 20’s. Mainly cloudy for Thursday, with a cold high only reaching the mid to upper 20’s.



ONE MORE COLD NIGHT AND MORNING

Mostly clear and cold tonight into Friday morning, low in the middle teens. Warming up on Friday, with a high in the mid to upper 30’s and mainly sunny! Low in the lower 20’s into Saturday morning, with mostly clear skies.



BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND AHEAD!

Mid 40’s for Saturday, with partly to mostly sunny skies. Upper 20’s and partly cloudy for Saturday night. Mostly cloudy Sunday, with a high in the mid to upper 40’s. Small risk for light rain or snow mix for Sunday night, low in the lower 30’s.

DAMP AND UNSETTLED PATTERN FOR NEXT WEEK

Rain likely Monday, high in the lower 40’s. Upper 30’s for Monday night and a chance for a few showers.

Mid 40’s Tuesday, with chance for rain at times.

Low in the lower 30’s into Wednesday morning. Cloudy Wednesday, with a chance for rain and snow showers. High in the upper 30’s.

Low 20’s into Thursday morning with a chance for isolated snow showers.

Snow shower chance Thursday, highs in the lower 30’s.