Chilly start to the weekend, but warming up !!!

Mostly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the 20s. Overnight lows will be in the lower 20s. However, our winds will shift to the south and milder air will arrive for the weekend. Highs will still remain below normal but the warmer air will be a welcome change as temperatures struggle to near seasonal levels by Sunday afternoon.

Clouds and peeks of sunshine are forecast for Saturday with highs reaching to around 40 degrees by Saturday afternoon. Overnight lows drop to around freezing for Sunday morning. Despite the clouds, warmer temperatures will arrive for Sunday. Highs will be near 50 degrees by the afternoon.

I am watching and tracking some much colder air to move from Canada and for a developing storm system to bring the possibility of significant snow and bitterly cold air into the Valley beginning very late on Sunday and in the early hours of Monday morning.

Have a great weekend and stay tuned for updates !!