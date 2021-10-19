TUESDAY OUTLOOK
Clear and chilly this morning. Mid to upper 30’s. Sunny today and a high in the upper 60’s.
TONIGHT
Not as cold tonight, low in the mid 40’s and partly cloudy.
MILD WEDNESDAY AHEAD OF WET THURSDAY
Lower 70’s and mostly sunny Wednesday.
Increasing clouds Wednesday night and lower 50’s.
Rain showers likely Thursday. High in the mid 60’s.
Scattered rain showers continue Thursday night. Low in the upper 40’s.
ISOLATED SHOWERS FOR FRIDAY, COOL THIS WEEKEND
Cloudy Friday with an isolated shower at times. Cooler, with a high in the mid 50’s.
Chance for an isolated shower Friday night, low in the low to mid 40’s.
Partly sunny and cool weekend.
High in the mid 50’s Saturday and Sunday.
Slight chance for an isolated shower Saturday.
Low Saturday night around 40° and partly cloudy.
DRY AND COOL FOR THE FIRST PART OF THE WEEK
Partly sunny Monday and Tuesday. Highs in the low to mid 50’s. Monday night low in the low to mid 30’s
Chilly early but sunny and warmer Tuesday
Damp and cooler for late week
