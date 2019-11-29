Chilly and mainly cloudy Black Friday

BLACK FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly cloudy skies for this Black Friday morning. Temperatures in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s. Dry roads for travel today. Small risk early morning for a light drizzle or a few flurries. Mainly cloudy today, with a high in the upper 30’s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight, low in the mid 20’s.



FLUCTUATING TEMPS FOR THE WEEKEND

Cloudy for Saturday with rain showers developing into the late afternoon. High in the lower 40’s. Chance for a wintry mix of rain or snow showers into the late evening and early Sunday morning. Low in the lower 30’s. Warming up Sunday with scattered rain likely. High in the lower 50’s. Lower 30’s into Monday with a chance for a rain or snow mix.



COOLING FOR THE BEGINNING OF THE WEEK

Monday high in the lower 40’s. Isolated light rain or snow showers with isolated rain into the afternoon. Rain/snow mix chance for Monday night, with snow shower chance late. Low in the lower 30’s. Mostly cloudy Tuesday, high in the mid 30’s. Mostly cloudy Tuesday night, low in the lower 30’s.



RAIN/SNOW MIX FOR MID-WEEK

Wednesday mostly cloudy with a chance for a rain or snow shower. High in the upper 30’s. Mostly cloudy Wednesday night, low in the mid to upper 20’s. Partly sunny and colder for Thursday, high in the mid 30’s. Lower 30’s for Thursday night, mostly cloudy. Warmer for Friday, with a chance for snow or rain showers. High in the lower 40’s.