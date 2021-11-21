Chance of snow for mainly areas in the Snowbelt

LOOKING AHEAD

Colder air out of Canada pours into the region Monday. Some showers linger in the morning and will begin mixing to snow as temperatures fall. Lake effect snow is likely Monday night and continuing into Tuesday. We are going to have to watch for accumulating snow in the region Monday night into Tuesday. The pattern early next week may support a band of snow connected to Lake Huron. Those lake effect bands are often a bit heavier, producing more moderate to heavy lake effect snow in the region. Accumulating snow approaching shovelable/plowable levels is possible in spots by Tuesday morning. We will be monitoring this trend and keeping you updated on-air and right here at WYTV.com. After the two colder days Monday and Tuesday comes warmer readings, in the 40s, for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Both days come with a chance for a few showers.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.