Chance of snow expect for Sunday

Saturday Night

Plan for a chilly night with scattered clouds and a brisk wind continuing. Lows will drop to the lower 30s and wind chills as low as the lower 20s will be possible. It will be mainly dry through the night with only a small chance at an isolated snowbelt flurry.

Sunday

Clouds increase early Sunday with a mainly overcast day expected. Scattered rain will develop and mix with snow through the day. Temperatures will only rise to the upper 30s for highs. We have a chance for a slushy coating to occur during the day, mainly on colder surfaces like grassy areas, car rooftops and patios. The chance for accumulating snow will be a little greater Sunday night as lows fall to the lower 30s. A slushy coating to, on the higher end, an isolated 1″-1.5″ is possible overnight into Monday morning. The risk of slippery travel continues to look small, with overnight temps hovering around the freezing mark. That said, we will have to keep an eye on bridges, overpasses and secondary streets with a chance at a few isolated slick spots.

LOOKING AHEAD

The risk for a mix of rain and snow scattered about the area continues Monday. It will remain cold with highs in the upper 30s. Tuesday comes with slightly warmer temperatures as highs jump back toward the mid-40s under partly sunny skies. Wednesday will be even warmer with highs jumping back toward the upper 50s It will be a breezy day with increasing clouds and a chance for a few showers by the evening. Rain is likely Wednesday night into Thursday morning as the next cold front arrives. That will bring falling temperatures Thursday and highs back in the 40s by Friday.

