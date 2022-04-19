TUESDAY

Plan for more of the same Tuesday. While the precipitation will be more hit-and-miss compared to Monday, scattered snow mixing with rain continues. Daytime accumulations will be a struggle with temperatures climbing to the upper 30s for highs. However, at times, a light dusting on cold surfaces isn’t out of the question as precipitation is falling. Winds will be blustery throughout your Tuesday so wind chills will continue to be a factor. Feels like temps will be between 25°-35° throughout our Tuesday.

While scattered rain and snow showers remain in the forecast Tuesday evening, precipitation chances will taper overnight. Clouds thin out toward Wednesday morning. The break in the clouds will help temperatures turn a little cooler. Lows by daybreak will drop toward the upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY

We will start the next warming trend Wednesday. Average highs are in the lower 60s and we won’t get there but highs in the lower to mid-50s are much better than 30s. Expect some sunshine through the day with scattered clouds. We will see increasing clouds again Wednesday night as the next storm system approaches. Rain chances start to come up into Thursday morning as a warm front lifts through the area. Lows will be in the lower 40s by morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

The end of the week will be much warmer than the beginning with highs returning to the lower 60s Thursday. Plan for some scattered showers and plenty of clouds around on Thursday. We will have peeks of sunshine Friday with highs in the lower 60s again. An even bigger jump in temperatures comes Saturday. Another warm front pushing through the area Saturday morning brings the chance for a few showers to start the day. Highs jump to the lower 70s. Sunday is looking warm and nice. Skies will be partly sunny and highs will reach the upper 70s. Monday will also be warm with mid-70s for highs. A cold front arriving in the region will bring scattered rain and thunderstorms, especially into Monday afternoon.

