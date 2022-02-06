Chance of lake effect snow for Monday evening

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures next week won’t be as cold as recent weeks. The last several have featured bouts of cold, Arctic air. Highs next week aren’t going to fluctuate very much. Monday will be in the lower to mid-30s and we will have a chance for a few snow showers around, mainly in the evening. Tuesday will have a high of around 30° with a little sunshine. Highs will return to the mid-30s Wednesday and stay in the lower 30s for highs next Thursday and Friday. The chance for precipitation rises again Thursday with some snow showers in the forecast.

