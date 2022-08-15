TEMPERATURES

Temperatures will fall back through the 70’s an into the 60’s this evening. Lows will fall to around 60 by morning. Here is a look right now.

RADAR AND CLOUDS

Isolated showers and storms popped up this afternoon. Here is a look where they are right now. Look for an isolated shower to stay in the forecast through the evening and into tonight. The risk for isolated showers, or a thunderstorm, will stay in the forecast as a slow moving storm system moves up the east coast.

FUTURE TRACKER

TONIGHT

Scattered clouds. Isolated shower possible. Chance for a thunderstorm early. (40%)

Low: 60

TOMORROW

Scattered clouds. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 75

7 DAY FORECAST

Look for a slow moving storm system to keep scattered clouds and an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the forecast through Wednesday. Tuesday will feature a high near 75 and an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Look for lows in the upper 50’s Tuesday night with an isolated shower or storm. The risk for an isolated shower or storms will stick around Wednesday with a high in the middle 70’s. Better weather on Thursday and Friday with temperatures pushing to around 80. The weekend will feature another disturbance with showers and this risk for thunderstorms returning into early next week. Highs will be in the 80’s Saturday and Sunday. Cooler Monday with a high in the middle 70’s.