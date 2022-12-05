RADAR AND SATELLITE

Clouds will continue to increase tonight ahead of the Valley’s next rain chances.

TEMPERATURES AND WINDS

Temperatures are in the mid to upper 40s currently. They will fall into the low 30s tonight.

FUTURECAST

Clouds increase tonight and chances for rain return overnight towards Tuesday morning. Temperatures will fall into the lower 30s. The chance for showers will stick around into the day on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Rain chances begin decreasing slightly into Wednesday.

TONIGHT

Skies become mostly cloudy. The chance for rain will increase towards morning. Temperatures will drop to the lower 30s.

TOMORROW

Skies will be mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers. Highs will be back into the mid 40s.

7-DAY OUTLOOK

Clouds increase as the chance for rain returns tonight.The chance for showers continues Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s. The chance for showers continues Wednesday with temperatures in the low 50s for highs. Temperatures drop to the mid 40s for highs Thursday with mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers return Friday with highs in the mid 40s. Skies will be cloudy this weekend with small chances for showers and highs in the low 40s.