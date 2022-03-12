Saturday Night

Expect a cold Saturday night as lows fall to the lower teens. Brisk winds continue and wind chills will be as low as around 0° at times. We will have a chance at a few snow showers or flurries lingering into the early part of the night. Little additional accumulation is expected.

Sunday

Sunday won’t be as cold as Saturday with highs rising toward the lower 30s. Brisk winds continue and wind chills will stay in the teens and 20s throughout the day. We have a chance at a little sun in the morning. Clouds increase in the afternoon as another storm system approaches. That system clips the area with some afternoon and evening snow showers or flurries.

LOOKING AHEAD

Though the weekend will be quite cold and wintry, that won’t last into next week. Highs spike to around 50° on Monday with dry weather and some sunshine. The chance for a few showers returns Tuesday with highs staying around 50. We will also have a chance for a little rain on Wednesday with highs jumping toward the mid-50s. Next Thursday is looking mostly cloudy with upper 50s for highs.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.